McGee Ready for Pan Mass Challenge

He’s been riding a bicycle most of his life, but the ride of Mayor Tom McGee’s life is going to be this weekend August 3 and 4 when he cycles 88 miles from Wellesley to Bourne in the Pan Mass Challenge, which raises funds for Dana-Farber.

“This cause is close to my heart because of the people I know who have battled cancer, but in particular because of my mother-in-law, Barbara. Last summer, she was diagnosed with bladder cancer. She struggled through many difficult, painful rounds of treatment, but she always received top-notch care. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of organizations like the PMC, innovative and advanced treatments helped her to win her battle with cancer. Today, she is cancer-free!,” McGee said.

While the full bicycle route is from Sturbridge to Provincetown, McGee will take a shorter route from Wellesley to Bourne on Saturday. He’s never done this before but he’s up for the task. But he is thinking more about raising money for Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund. Instituted in 1980 over $654 million raised. It is after all the largest athletic fundraising event in the country.

“My goal is to raise $10,000 to help the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to continue their research and to provide life-saving care in the fight to find a cure. Please consider donating to this incredible organization,” McGee said.

The bicycling skills he learned as a boy growing up in Pine Hill will be put to good use. His athletic skills as a skier, golfer, basketball player and softball player will all come in handy as McGee makes his way along the course. He’s already biked with his family on the Cape Cod Rail Trail and around Martha’s Vineyard.

His bike sat in the garage for a few years. Last summer after moving in to a new house he decided take it for a spin.

“It was an easy way to get a little bit of exercise,” McGee said. “Then I had this crazy idea — my wife’s co-worker, Jerry Morrisey, has done this – so I can ride the Pan Mass Challenge too.”