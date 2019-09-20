Ask Nicole

By Attorney Nichole M. Bluefort

I am so honored that I will be doing a monthly column to discuss critical issues in our community from a legal perspective. I am the Founder of the Law Offices of Nicole M. Bluefort. We have two office locations, one in Lynn and the other in Boston. I grew up in Lynn and I am very passionate about giving back to the surrounding community.

What made you decide to start your law firm?

At first, I wanted to be a doctor and I started in the premedical program at Boston College. I quickly learned that I didn’t have a passion for sciences and math. As a result, I decided to go into the discovery phase of trying different courses. It wasn’t until the last semester of my junior year, that I was invited to be treasurer of the Black Law Students Association. I quickly discovered that many of the skills necessary for a lawyer, were some my strengths.

I decided to apply to law school and went on to attend Northeastern University School of Law. While in law school, I also pursued a Masters degree in Public Health from Tufts University School of Medicine. Upon graduation, I got a prestigious clerkship, a highly sought after position for recent law school graduates. I landed a clerkship with the Mass Appeals Court working for Justice Frederick Brown who is the first African American to be appointed. Through this clerkship, I was able to refine my research and writing skills as well as first hand observation and insight into the judicial perspective.

I completed my two year judicial clerkship in August 2011 and eventually pursued the unanticipated path of entrepreneurship.

What are you most passionate about?

I am passionate about empowering and advocating for those individuals facing challenging issues. Giving guidance to those in need to ensure a resolution to my clients every day problems. I will do everything in my power to aggressively advocate for my clients.

What trending law topics excite you the most?

I am always interested in being on the forefront of trending new topics.

At our firm, we represent individuals and businesses in many areas of law, however our major focus includes: family law, criminal, probate and estate planning, real estate, and general litigation.

What is the most exciting thing you have had happen since starting your practice?

I think the most exciting thing that has happened is the rapid growth of our firm and the development of our national reputation. When I initially started this firm, I was a solo practitioner. Over the years, we have built a firm with two locations that serves clients both locally and even nationally.

The awards that we have received and national recognition have also been wonderful. Specifically the 2019 Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year Award and National Bar Association’s Top 40 Under 40 were both accolades that I am very proud of.

How can people get in touch with you?

You can reach us at (781) 593-1952.

More about Nicole:

Nicole is known for her aggressive representation as an experienced trial attorney leading a six-person law firm with offices in Lynn and Boston. With a practice focused on family law, criminal defense, probate, and general litigation, she has also served as an Adjunct Professor at North Shore Community College’s ABA Approved Paralegal Program, where she taught Civil Litigation, Legal Research, and Field Placement. A graduate of Boston College with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Hispanic Studies, she went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Northeastern University School of Law and a Master’s degree in Public Health from Tufts University School of Medicine. After graduating from law school, Nicole completed a two-year term as a judicial clerk for the first African American to be appointed to the Massachusetts Appeals Court, Judge Frederick Brown. Nicole is featured on billboards throughout the North Shore and Boston, has appeared on major networks such as CNN, ESPN, and FOX, and has commented on various legal issues in Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. She has been named to the North Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees by Governor Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Top Women of Law 2018, the National Bar Association’s Top 40 Under 40 ”, and has received The Network Journal’s “40 Under Forty Achievers” Award, the President’s Marathon Challenge Award for Community-Based Research, the Denise Carty-Bennia Memorial Bar Award, and most recently the 2019 Business Woman of the Year Award.