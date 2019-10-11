English Bulldogs Take a Bite Out of the Fisherman, Winning 42-0

Last Friday night the Bulldogs of Lynn English High School had their 2019 season home opener after four weeks on the road. They face the Fisherman of Gloucester High School at Manning Field. The dogs dominated from the beginning, on both sides of the ball, the defense causing multiple fumbles and gaining huge yardage on offense. Junior QB Mathias Fowler ran in one touchdown and threw for two others, as well as an interception while on defense and combined with an outstanding effort from his team mates the English Bulldogs went into the half leading 21-0. The Bulldogs 3-1 will face off against the Patriots of Revere 4-0 at Manning Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.