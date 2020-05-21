SSU’s Dr. Nate Bryant to be NSCC’s Interim President

Dr. Nate Bryant has been approved as North Shore Community College’s interim president by Massachusetts Commissioner of Higher Education Carlos Santiago. Dr. Bryant, currently vice president and chief of staff to Salem State University President John Keenan, will assume his position on July 5, 2020 and will serve through the 2020-21 academic year.

NSCC Board of Trustees Chair Dr. J.D. LaRock made the announcement to the college community. “The Board of Trustees and I are working with the college’s senior staff to develop an onboarding plan for Dr. Bryant. I know you will join the Trustees and me in welcoming Dr. Bryant to campus. We look forward to providing the college community with many opportunities to meet and interact with him. I know he’ll be impressed with the commitment, expertise, and dedication and expertise of our faculty, staff, administrators, and students.”

He noted the Trustees will also continue planning for the launch of a full search for the next, non-interim president of NSCC.

Dr. Bryant said, “I am honored to serve as the interim president of NSCC. With the advent of COVID-19, higher education is experiencing significant disruption. While there will certainly be some challenges, there will be some opportunities as well. Knowing that I will be working with a team of talented and dedicated educators, I am confident that we will help our students succeed.”