Lynn Rotary Club Awards Scholarships

The Rotary Club of Lynn recently announced the winners of its Thomas P. Maloney & Robert A. Hastings Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships provide financial assistance to graduating high school students who reside in Lynn and have been accepted to an accredited institution of higher education or accredited vocational training program. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of several criteria which include: financial need, perseverance in the face of hardship or personal challenges, demonstrated scholastic performances, character, community service and extracurricular activities.

This year’s scholarship winners are: Celina L. Chea, Lynn Classical; Gabriela Diaz-Martinez, St. Mary’s; Kiara N. Edmonds, Classical; Hailey M. Lewis, Bishop Fenwick; Emily A. Egan, St. Mary’s; Hayliana A. Howes, Lynn English; Lindsey Valeri, Classical; Chloe S. Kebreau, Classical; Ellie Psihogios, St. Mary’s; and Estefany Barrios Robles, Classical.

“As far as I can remember, this is easily the largest group of scholarship winners our club has ever recognized,“ said Scholarship Chairman Ray Bastarache. “The committee felt it was important to consider the economic calamity many of our Lynn parents have experienced during this pandemic and to try and help more families while staying within our budget.”