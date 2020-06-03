Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Bucknell Students Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following students have achieved dean’s list status:

Angel Bautista, class of 2020, from Lynn

Andrew Doane, class of 2022, from Lynn

Kayla McCellon, class of 2021, from Lynn

Palacios graduates from Becker College

Becker College is pleased to announce that Daniela Palacios, of Lynn, has graduated with an Associate of Science in Veterinary Science, Animal Care Concentration. Palacios was one of more than 430 students recognized at a virtual commencement celebration.

443 Students Named to Dean’s List at Plymouth State University

443 students have been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Tonmoy Singh of Lynn

Chenysse Hill of Lynn

Quinn Brinkler of Lynn

Anthony Nikolakakis of Lynn

Local Resident Inducted into Honor Society

This spring, 61 Saint Anselm College students were accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national scholastic honor society for first-year success. Hannah Bates of Lynn, who is studying Biology and will graduate in 2023 was among the inductees.

To be eligible for invitation, students must be enrolled full-time at an institution with an active chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta and have a 3.5 grade point average or higher in their first semester or first year of study.

