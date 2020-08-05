Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Erin Clancy Earn Dean’s List Honors at Roger Williams University

The following students have been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Erin Clancy of Lynn

Elias Bakas of Lynn

Julia Belliveau of Lynn

Thomas Wallace of Lynn

Yamal-Santiago Named to Dean’s List at Hofstra

Paola Yamal-Santiago of Lynn, excelled during the Spring 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Lasell First-Year Students’ Academic Achievements

Congratulations to the Lasell University students who completed their first year of studies.

Michaela Brunet of Lynn

Kelly Russell of Lynn

The University looks forward to their continued success!

Local Students Graduate from BU

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 6,927 students in May 2020.

Receiving degrees were Sovannarath Pong, Master of Science in Medical Science; Catherine Rodriguez, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management; Maritza E. Melara, Bachelor of Science in Management Studies; Christina M. Hallisey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Business Administration and Management, Summa Cum Laude; Kaylee M. Maher, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Frank J. Gill, Master of Urban Affairs in Urban Affairs; Caroline L. Dally, Master of Education in Counseling; Alana Gerald, Master of Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics; Jillian Lake, Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

Bernadin Named to the Champlain College Dean’s List

Alisha Bernadin of Lynn, who is majoring in Game Art & Animation, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

Emerson College Announces Graduates

On Sunday, May 10, Emerson College awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020. The College is committed to holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 in person when it is safe to do so, at a to be determined date.

Katie Wheaton of Lynn received a BA degree in Media Arts Production.

Allison Dixon of Lynn received a BA degree in Media Arts Production.

Rachel Gaudet of Lynn graduated in December 2019 and received a BA degree in Media Arts Production.

Mieses Named to Dean’s List at Bates College

Abraham Mieses of Lynn was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2019. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.

Mieses, the child of Jose O. Mieses and Rosario E. Fresco of Lynn, Mass., is a 2019 graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School. They are a first-year at Bates.

Though we have been delayed in sharing this news due to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please know that our pride in our students who reached this high level of academic achievement is as strong as ever. Congratulations to Abraham and to all of the students on our Dean’s List!

Pyram Graduates from Lawrence University

Ann Pyram of Lynn, has graduated from Lawrence University.

The Lawrence community gathered virtually in mid-June for a Commencement celebration unlike any other in the school’s 171-year history. Held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic that moved Spring Term classes to distance learning, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of nearly 270 Lawrentians in the Class of 2020.

Some graduates earned their degrees mid-year.

Ann Pyram earned a B.A. degree with a major in Ethnic Studies .

