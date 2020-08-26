Baker-Polito Administration to Replace Railings Along Lynn Shore Drive

Seeking to continue making infrastructure improvements within the state parks system, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced a $423,000 project to replace the railing along Lynn Shore Drive in the City of Lynn. The project, which is expected to start the week of Monday, August 24, 2020 and be completed in fall 2020, will replace 2,200 feet of deteriorated railings.

“Each year, thousands of people take advantage of historic Lynn Shore Drive’s picturesque views and easy access to the Atlantic Ocean coastline,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery. “This railing project is an excellent example of the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to state park improvements across the Commonwealth.”

“It is great news that the project to replace the deteriorated railings around Lynn Shore Drive will be beginning next week,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “Lynn Shore Drive is a major attraction in the City of Lynn for residents and visitors alike to walk, run, bike or engage in other recreational activities. These improvements will enhance their experience along our oceanfront.”

The existing railings were installed in 1994 and need to be replaced following years of wear and tear. Due to the close proximity to the ocean, the railings are subjected to saltwater during high tides that occur twice a day, a constant ocean mist, and additional major storm events. The majority of the rail replacement work will be conducted in areas where tidal waters impact the structure the most.

“Lynn Shore Reservation is a precious resource that is enjoyed year round by residents from the North Shore and beyond. We must do all that we can to maintain its beauty,” said State Senator Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn). “I would like to thank the Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach for their years of tireless advocacy for this project and the DCR for making it a priority.”

“It’s always great to see the State and local communities working together,” said State Representative Donald Wong (R-Saugus). “For the beauty and safety of the public, I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for moving this project forward. The new railing will be a great improvement.”

“I am very pleased to learn that the Department of Conservation and Recreation will be replacing thousands of feet of deteriorated railings along Lynn Shore Drive,” said State Representative Peter Capano (D-Lynn). “Thank you to the Administration for their continued investment into state parks improvements across the Commonwealth.”

“Every year, residents of the North Shore flock to Lynn Shore Drive to take advantage of its amazing views and accessible walkway,” said State Representative Dan Cahill (D-Lynn). “These improvements combined with the hard work by the Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach will maintain the safety and beauty of our coastline.”

The new railings, which will occupy the same footprint as the existing railings, will be placed on top of the seawall. The railings will be 18 inches in height and 4 inches in diameter and will be painted federal color green. Furthermore, the rail replacement work will be scheduled around high tides and other tidal conditions.