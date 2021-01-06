Mayor McGee Will Be Watching NBC-TV Premiere of “Mr. Mayor”

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee said he will be viewing the new comedy series,“Mr. Mayor,” when it premieres on NBC-TV Thursday at 8 p.m.

The show stars Ted Danson in the role of Neil Bremer, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and is elected. Danson, of course, is best known for his role as owner and bartender Sam Malone in the long-running television show, “Cheers,” which was based on the Beacon Hill bar, Bull and Finch Pub.

“I’ve been seeing the roll-up to the show and it seems kind of interesting so my wife [Maria] and I will take a look and see what the show is all about,” said McGee, leader of one of the ten largest cities in Massachusetts. “Ted Danson has been fun to watch over the years on TV, so we’ll be taking a look at it.”

McGee was a member of the State Legislature when the show “Cheers” ended its highly successful run of 11 seasons in 1993. Sam “Mayday” Malone (Danson) was a former Red Sox relief pitcher who becomes the owner of Cheers, a Boston bar “where everybody knows your name.”

“The cast of Cheers came to the House Chambers and there was a big celebration at the setting for the show for the final episode,” recalled McGee.