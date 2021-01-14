CMCC’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Will Be a Virtual Celebration

Special to the Journal

The Community Minority Cultural Center’s 35th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be a virtual event due to the coronavirus.

CMCC leaders will host the virtual celebration on Monday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. Guests can join the celebration on Facebook Live.

The breakfast honoring Dr. King, the outstanding civil rights leader, attracts a tremendous crowd each year. CMCC Secretary and community leader Darrell Murkison has been the leader of the speaking program and one of the chief organizers of the breakfast along with board members Gail Rayndles and William Lott Jr.

“We’ll be having a program with a keynote speaker and musical entertainment that will begin at 11 a.m.,” said Lott. “Darrell will be the master of ceremonies. Usually I do the acknowledgements of the donors such as General Electric and Eastern Bank.”