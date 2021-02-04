Cetera Advisors Opens New Location

Longtime Cetera Advisor, Brian Thomas, former Lynn English High School graduate, relocated to the Lewis School Professional Building. He is an experienced Financial Advisor who can offer many different options toward retirement savings.

Being located in the Wyoma Square district for many years, Brian decided to relocate. He is so excited to be in a new location with more office space along with ample parking for clients.

Brian said, “My office works with many city employees and businesses in the Lynn community. We offer various options such as, rollovers from a 401 K plan into an IRA or any other options, such as College Savings accounts. Even if an individual chooses to begin a plan with only a few dollars a month, we can accommodate a saving plan for retirement. Jessica and I are here to help our clients with many available plans.”

If anyone wants to set up an appointment, we are located at 583 Chestnut Street in Unit 6 or call 781.519.0461. Brian would be gladly offer his expertise to develop a financial plan for you.