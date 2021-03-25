NSCC Announces Five Finalists for Next President

Special to the Journal

The North Shore Community College Board of Trustees announces that a Presidential Search Committee will advance five finalists to meet the college community and be considered by the Board of Trustees

The five finalists moving onto the next phase of the presidential search are: Joel Frater, Ed.D., former Executive Dean, Monroe Community College, Downtown Campus, State University of New York; William Heineman, Ed.D., Provost, Northern Essex Community College, Massachusetts; Gloria Lopez, Ed.D., Vice President for Student Affairs, Westfield State University, Massachusetts; Matthew Reed, Ph.D., Vice President for Learning, Brookdale Community College, New Jersey; and Dione Somerville, Ed.D., Executive Vice President, Hawkeye Community College, Iowa.

The five candidates are scheduled for virtual campus visits the week of March 29th – April 2nd. Open forums for faculty, staff, classified staff, managers, students, the Board of Trustees and representatives from the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education, will be held.

Following the candidates’ visits, the Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote to recommend the appointment of the next president on April 6th at 5:00 p.m. in open session via Zoom.

“Let me also take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Dr. Nate Bryant as he continues his term as interim President of NSCC,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Nate has provided dedicated, steady, and compassionate leadership during one of the most challenging years ever for higher education. That is an immense achievement, and the Board and I look forward to his continued leadership of our college until the next president takes office. I know every member of the NSCC community joins me in expressing deep appreciation and respect for Dr. Bryant and how hard — and successfully — he has worked for us.”

To learn more about the presidential finalists see: https://www.northshore.edu/presidential-search.