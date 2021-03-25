Vaccine Clinics for Educators, Essential Workers Announced

Mayor Thomas McGee and the City of Lynn Department of Public Health are pleased to announce additional upcoming Lynn Educator and Essential Worker Vaccination Clinics. The next clinic will be held on Friday, March 26th at the Breed Middle School Gym, 90 O’Callaghan Way. Moderna first dose vaccines will be administered at this Friday’s clinic. Both educators and essential workers can register for an appointment for the March 26th clinic at https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/6150200972.

Additionally, two (2) Essential Workers ONLY Vaccination Clinics will be held next Monday, March 29th and Tuesday March 30th also at the Breed Middle School Gym. The Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine will be distributed at these Essential Workers Only clinics.

Essential Workers ONLY Clinics Registration

March 29: https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/9253601669

March 30: https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/0668251996 Eligible educators and essential workers include the following who live or work in Lynn:

• K-12 educators, childcare workers, and staff,

• Restaurant or café workers, food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers and grocery or convenience store workers

• Food pantry workers or volunteers

• Medical supply chain workers, vaccine development workers

• Transit/Transportation workers, public works, water, wastewater, utility workers, sanitation workers, public health workers

• Court system workers

• Funeral directors and workers

Pre-registration for these educator and essential worker clinics is required and appointments are on a first come first serve basis. Once the allotted appointments for the clinic are filled, registration will be closed. Those who schedule an appointment are instructed to bring a photo ID, their health insurance card, and a signed copy of the State’s Self-Attestation Form with them to their appointment. Lack of a driver’s license, social security number, or insurance is not a barrier to receiving the vaccine.

The Lynn Department of Public Health, Lynn Community Health Center, and Mass General Brigham Hospital System are working together on a mobile vaccination effort in Lynn. Pending vaccine supply, more information will follow.

All eligible groups can register for appointments at the Lynn Tech Vaccination site and the State’s mass vaccination site located north of Boston at the Danvers Doubletree Hotel. Registration for the state’s mass vaccination site is at this link.

Educators are also able to register for appointments through the federal retail pharmacy program’s CVS website, and the State has designated educator specific clinics at their 7 mass vaccination sites across the state on March 27th, April 3rd, April 10th, and April 11th.