Climb to the Top

Ben Bowden earns a spot on Colorado Rockies’ Opening Day roster

Lynn’s Ben Bowden is a Major League Baseball player now. He’s made it to The Show.

Bowden will begin the 2021 MLB season on the Colorado Rockies’ roster. The Rockies play the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in their opening series.

Ben’s parents, Larry Bowden and Stephanie Bowden, were hoping to be at Coors Field in Denver for their son’s debut with the Rockies, according to Derek Dana, who is Ben’s uncle.

Ben Bowden has earned a spot on the 2021 Colorado Rockles’ Opening day roster. Ben is pictured on some of the baseball cards during his earlier days in Rockies’ organization.

“Obviously we couldn’t be any prouder – it was just an awesome day Tuesday,” said Dana, speaking on behalf of the family. “Ben gives you a call. He’s so excited and you’re just so happy for him. He’s worked so hard. To finally get the chance and to do it on an Opening Day roster, making the team – we all were very excited to hear that. It’s just awesome.”

Bowden, a 6-foot-4-inch lefthander, had an outstanding spring pitching for the Rockies during their Cactus League exhibition season in Arizona.

Ben is pictured on some of the baseball cards during his earlier days in Rockies’ organization.

Bowden began his local baseball journey in the East Lynn Little League where his father served as league president. He was named the Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season at Lynn English High School where he was coached by Joe Caponigro. He was an All-Star player in the Lynn Babe Ruth organization.

The news of Bowden’s elevation to the Major League was welcomed with joy and pride by his Babe Ruth coaches, including current president Jeff Earp, past presidents Jim Beliveau and John Kasian, and coach Mike Mageary.

“What a great feeling it is for all of us,” said Earp. “It’s outstanding. He’s just such a great kid. His father is such a class act. The family is terrific. We’ll be watching the Rockies’ games on TV and we’re planning a trip to see Ben pitch in person, probably at Citi Field (the Mets’ home ballpark) in New York .”

Ben is pictured on some of the baseball cards during his earlier days in Rockies’ organization.

Lynn English Director of Athletics Dick Newton extended his congratulatory wishes to Bowden.

“The entire Lynn English High School athletic program congratulates Ben Bowden on making it to the Major Leagues,” said Dick Newton, a former college baseball star at St. Leo’s University. “We are all very excited about the news and wish him continued success in his career.”

Dana, who played professional baseball in the San Francisco Giants organization, recalled his message to his nephew when he first entered the Vanderbilt University baseball program.

“Ben used to tell me how good these kids were at Vanderbilt when he first got there and I just said, ‘you’re one of those guys – you just have to believe in yourself,’’’ said Dana. “When he got to professional baseball, same thing. I said, ‘Ben, you’re a second-round draft pick, you’re one of those guys. Just believe in yourself and good things are going to happen.’ He always did believe in himself. He kept believing in himself and he’s there now.”