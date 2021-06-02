Knights of Columbus Memorial Day Remembrance

The Fourth Degree Assembly and Knights of Columbus members from Valladolid Council 70 paid tribute to Veterans on Memorial Day at Lynn Commons. A wreath was placed at the foot of the Veterans’ monument as well as several American flags were stationed around it. A Rosary prayer service was conducted by US Army Veteran PGK Larry Donahue. Taps was played at the conclusion of the ceremony by Janet Rowe.

Knights of Columbus and Fourth Degree members – (Front/L-R): Paul Feilteau, PGK Frank Harrington, James Smith, PGK Patrick Gecoya, PGK Larry Donahue, FN/PGK Charlie Rowe, Ray McNulty, George Burke; (Back): Mayoral Candidate Darren Cyr, PGK Chris Kennedy, PFN/PGK Mark Natti, DD/PGK Fausto Cabrera, and Chris Rowe.

This Memorial Day ceremony is especially important according the FD/PGK Charlie Rowe. He continued to explain, “Memorial Day is a commemoration for fallen veterans, but many have a cookout to celebrate in a different way. I think the actual meaning of Memorial Day is to recognize the Veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We have 960 Veterans from Lynn, men and women, who lost their lives serving their country since the Revolutionary War.”

Twenty-five people participated in this first Memorial Day service honoring Lynn’s fallen veterans.