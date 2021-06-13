Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Ryan Graduates from College of Charleston

Sarah Ryan, of Lynn, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the College of Charleston.

Ryan was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

Local Students Graduate From College of the Holy Cross

Holy Cross celebrated nearly 750 bachelor of arts degree candidates at its 175th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 21 on the College’s Fitton Field.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat and Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, delivered this year’s address virtually to the Class of 2021 and received an honorary degree.

A distinguished career diplomat with 35 years in the Foreign Service, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield reminded graduates that their education has equipped them to make a positive difference in the world and to do everything in their power to keep hope alive.

“Class of 2021: I have hope – I have light in my eyes – because of you,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield told the graduates. “When I think of your promise, your potential, I swell with pride. With your Holy Cross mentors and role models by your side, I believe you will become men and women for others. I trust you will go where you are needed. And graduates, I know you will keep hope alive.”

In addition to Thomas-Greenfield, Holy Cross also awarded an honorary degree to Holy Cross alumnus Dr. Michael Collins ‘77, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and senior vice president for the health sciences for the University of Massachusetts. Dr. Collins also offered a reflection for the Class of 2021.

The following local students earned degrees:

Indiana Argant, of Lynn

Harrison Seitz, of Lynn

About Holy Cross:

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

University of New Hampshire Announces May 2021 Graduates

The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, 2021. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.

Nelson Idahosa of Lynn graduated with a MA degree in Political Science

Kosta Triantafillakos of Lynn graduated with a MS degree in Accounting

Matthew Woodward of Lynn graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA degree in Psychology

Neff is a Recent May Graduate of Grove City College

James Neff recently earned a degree from Grove CIty College on May 15, 2021. Neff earned a BS Mech. Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering and is from Lynn.

In addition, James has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the Spring 2021 semester. Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College (www.gcc.edu) is a highly ranked, national Christian liberal arts and sciences college that equips students to pursue their unique callings through an academically excellent and Christ-centered learning and living experience distinguished by a commitment to affordability and promotion of the Christian worldview, the foundations of a free society and the love of neighbor. Established in 1876, the College is a pioneer in independent private education and accepts no federal funds. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors on a picturesque 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh, Pa. Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Grove City College is routinely ranked as one of the country’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review and others based on academic quality and superior outcomes.