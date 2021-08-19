Mayor McGee Will Receive Excellence in Gateway City Leadership Award

Special to the Journal

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee has been selected as the recipient of The Mayor Bill Carpenter Award for Excellence in Gateway City Leadership.

The awatrd goes to an elected official who seeks out new ideas and works collaboratively to advance them, elevating the status of their city and furthering the collective interests of Gateway Cities throughout the Commonwealth.

MassINC is honored to recognize Mayor McGee for years of unwavering public service to Lynn and steadfast partnership with Gateway City leaders across the state. During his time as a state senator and Transportation Committee Chair, he worked collaboratively to pass innovative legislation that improved transportation for the region. As mayor, he continued to lead in this manner, spurring housing production and stimulating economic development.

McGee will receive the award at a Sept. 30 ceremony. The Excellence in Gateway City Leadership Award is named in memory of Bill Carpenter, who served as mayor of Brockton. Mr. Carpenter died while in office in July, 2019.