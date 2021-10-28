New Cove 164 Condominiums are Transforming the Neighborhood

Special to the Lynn Journal

The new Cove 164 Condominiums recently welcomed new owners of a first-class residential complex which has completely transformed a long-neglected neighborhood on Blossom Street in the Brickyard District. Construction will soon commence on a “sister” residential condominium next door at the long-vacant North Shore News building which will revitalize an area within walking distance to Lynn’s vibrant downtown and emerging waterfront.

The development consists of 72 luxury 1 & 2-bedroom units featuring in-unit laundry, a common courtyard with a barbeque area facing the ocean, and deeded parking in a secure ground level garage. The City of Lynn will generate more than $350,000 in annual real estate revenue as a result of these market rate units.

Lynn City Council President Darren Cyr and Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan were instrumental in attracting and promoting this development which offers panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and is a short walk to the Lynn Ferry Terminal. Cyr stated,“McGrath Development has a long history of building quality projects, and Cove 164 is no exception. The former McLaughlin Transmission shop had been closed for many years, and this project serves as a connector between the Central Business District and the Waterfront.”

“New development upon vacant and underused property is Lynn’s greatest resource as we continue through the 21st century, added Cyr.

Cove164 is exclusively marketed by Paul Cirignano and The Synergy Group, a local based real estate team. The Synergy Group specializes in new construction developments with over 30 years of experience. The sales office is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11-2 p.m., no appointment needed. For more information, call Paul at 781-570-9007. Private showings are available upon request.