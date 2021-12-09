Nicholson Enjoyed His Law School Teaching Experience at Northeastern University

Jared Nicholson said his experience as a professor at Northeastern University Law School was “wonderful and fulfilling” during an interview with the Lynn Journal this week.

Nicholson, who was elected Lynn’s new mayor on Nov. 2, taught business law at the prestigious law school for two-and-half years. He was also director of Northeastern’s Community Business Clinic. He has left the NU positions and will be inaugurated as mayor on January 3, 2022.

Lynn Mayor-Elect Jared Nicholson is pictured at Northeastern University where he served as a professor at the law school. (photo courtesy of Jared Nicholson and Northeastern University).

“One of the real joys of the kind of teaching I was doing is that we had real clients and were able to make a difference in folks’ lives. It was such a thrill to be able to share that with my students,” Nicholson told the Lynn Journal Tuesday and the Northeastern University news site in an earlier story entitled, ‘Call This Law Professor Mr. Mayor’.

He was asked whether his teaching experience at Northeastern brought back memories of his days as a student at Harvard Law School.

“Absolutely. I was very involved in legal aid and public interest work through the clinics when I was at Harvard,” said Nicholson. “My clinical experiences in the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau were some of the most important foundations of my career and it was a real privilege to return to that type of work as a professor over the last couple of years.”

Nicholson is immersed in the mayoral transition process and will be making announcements about appointments to his Mayor’s Office staff soon.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we will be announcing our staff,” said Nicholson. “We’re very excited to build a team that will be open, communicative, collaborative and effective in delivering results for our constituents and the community and positive change towards a vision of a better Lynn for all of us.

Nicholson has also begun writing his inaugural address. “I am really looking forward to sharing it on January 3,” he said.