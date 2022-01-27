North Shore Navigators Announce 2022 NECBL Season Schedule

The North Shore Navigators have revealed their schedule for the 2022 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) season, featuring 22 home games at historic Fraser Field. Friday’s announcement was made by NECBL Commissioner Sean McGrath and Navs President Derek January.

North Shore’s home opener at Fraser Field is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 against the new Coastal Division rival Newport Gulls. The 44-game summer slate will kick off two nights earlier with a Tuesday, June 7 trip to play the Mystic Schooners at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Conn.

The 15th summer of Navs baseball will include a total of 22 home dates, including five games on Friday nights, three on Saturdays and three on Sundays.

“We are excited to have our schedule released and are looking forward to putting a great brand of baseball out for Navs Nation in 2022,” January said. “Hopefully we can finish the job this summer and bring the NECBL title back to Fraser Field this summer!”

Home games in 2022 are scheduled to begin at the same times as last year: 6:35 p.m. on Monday through Saturday nights and 4:05 p.m. on Sundays. The lone exceptions are 12 p.m. starts on Wednesday, June 15, Monday, June 20 and Wednesday, July 13 to accommodate field trip days for local schools and camps.

Season passes, which admit two people to each Navs home game, are now on sale for $115 and can be purchased by clicking here. Contact Maggie Barden ([email protected]) for more information or questions regarding tickets and booking group outings.

The Navs are excited to feature promotions and theme nights in conjunction with local businesses throughout the 2022 season, with a full schedule to be announced later this spring.

“Our staff is working hard to put on a great show every night,” January said. “We’ll have some new promotions and all sorts of giveaways throughout the summer. From fireworks to group outings to signature food and beverage tastings, Fraser Field will be the place to be this summer.”

On the field, North Shore’s summer will include games against all of the NECBL’s 13 remaining teams in all six New England states after the 2021 regular season featured exclusively divisional play. The Navs have been placed alongside the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (Oak Bluffs, Mass.), Mystic (Conn.) Schooners, Newport (R.I.) Gulls and Ocean State Waves (South Kingstown, R.I.) in a newly formed Coastal Division.

The North Division will include five of North Shore’s six divisional opponents from last summer in the Keene (N.H.) Swamp Bats, Sanford Mainers, Upper Valley Nighthawks (White River Junction, Vt.), Vermont Mountaineers (Montpelier) and Winnipesaukee Muskrats (Laconia, N.H.). The West Division features the North Adams (Mass.) SteepleCats, Bristol (Conn.) Blues, Danbury (Conn.) Westerners and Valley Blue Sox (Holyoke, Mass.).

The Navs will face Martha’s Vineyard and Newport seven times apiece, Mystic and Ocean State six times, and play a home-and-home series against each team in the North and West Divisions.

The 2022 NECBL All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, July 24 in Oak Bluffs.

In the final week of the regular season, each of the league’s 14 teams will play solely against division rivals in hopes of qualifying for the 2022 NECBL Playoffs, which will begin on Monday, August 1 and feature six teams (the three division winners and three wildcards who have the next three highest winning percentages league-wide after the division winners).

A charter member of the New England League’s inaugural season dating back to 1994, the Navs rejoined the NECBL last summer after a nine-year hiatus and proceeded to capture the Northern Division regular-season championship. The franchise has qualified for the NECBL playoffs in each of its last five NECBL seasons and won its fourth Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in 2010.

Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.