News in Brief

Lynn Republican City Committee Meeting
Are you concerned about any of these issues?
Event Information
At the Old Tyme Italian Restaurant, 612 Boston St., Lynn on April, 28, at 7 p.m. the following issues will be discussed by the Lynn Republican City Committee:
1. For Voter Integrity
2. For low Inflation
3. For Tax Cuts & Deregulation
4. For a Strong Economy
5. For a Balanced Budget & Reduced Spending
6. For Return to Energy Independence
7. For Jobs & Maximum Employment
8. For Law and Order
9. For Attorneys-General Who Follow the Law
10. For Strong Military Readiness
11. For National Security
12. For Restoring Trust in State Government
13. For Making Our Enemies Fear Us Again
14. For Safe & Secure Cities
15. For Legal and Reasonable Immigration
16. For Strong, Common Sense Foreign Policy
17. For Pro-Life
18. For Teaching Academics to Our Children, Not Social Activism
19. For Equality for All Races
20. For Covid Therapeutics, Not Vaccine Mandates
21. For Affordable Healthcare
22. For Rooting Out Corruption in FBI, CIA, and Other Intelligence Agencies
23. For Holding Lying & Corrupt Democrats Accountable
24. For American Patriotism
25. For the United States Constitution:
a. Freedom of Speech not Censorship
b. Freedom of Religion
c. Right to Bear Arms
26. For Respect and Adherence of 3 Branches of Gov’t:
a. Transparent Executive Branch
b. Supreme Court with only 9 Justices
c. Functioning U.S. House of Representatives & Senate with 100 Senators