Is Nuclear War Inevitable in Ukraine — And Beyond?

We don’t want to sound like alarmists, but in our opinion, the escalation both in military weaponry and rhetoric by the Western powers and the Kremlin is bringing us closer and closer to the brink of nuclear warfare in Ukraine.

We fully support the effort of the U.S. and NATO to help the Ukrainian people defend themselves against the Russian genocide that is occurring in their country.

But none of the politicians or the experts have prepared the public for the possibility that Vladimir Putin will use tactical nuclear weapons to avoid what is looming as a significant military defeat.

The conventional wisdom is that Putin will restrict his army only to the use of conventional weapons.

But that is the rational thinking of those who do not have the mindset of a sociopath for whom rules do not apply.

History has shown us time and time again that sociopathic leaders have no limits. Just when we think, “They will never go THAT far,” the sociopaths indeed cross the line and push the boundaries further.

Putin has at his disposal tactical “mini-nukes” that have the explosive power of just a fraction of the bombs we dropped on Japan in WWII.

So our question is this: If Putin uses one on the battlefield, what do we do?