Newhall, Bernabel Lead Wyoma Softball Past Worcester, 4–3 in Sectionals Opener

Wyoma Little League Softball All-Stars Adyson Newhall and Jianny Bernabel saved their best for last in the opening game of the state sectionals.

Newhall had a game-tying double in the bottom of the sixth before Bernabel produced the game-winning single as Wyoma rallied to defeat Worcester’s Joe Schwartz Little League, 4-3, Tuesday at Lynn Woods Field.

Ace pitcher Adyson Newhall.

Wyoma rallied from an early 3-0 deficit, with Kaylee DiNicola continuing her powerful hitting on an RBI single to bring home Gwen Protz, who reached base three times in the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Protz and DiNicola drew walks to set the table for Newhall, who crushed a two-run double to tie the game at 3-3. Bernabel finished off the clutch comeback with a key single to bring home special pinch-runner Emma Pento with the winning run.

Newhall was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 Worcester batters. Newhall kept her team in striking distance by ending the fourth and fifth innings with two strikeouts with runners on second and third on both occasions.

The Wyoma contingent plays Woburn Thursday at Weafer Park.