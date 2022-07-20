MCU Welcomes Elaine Monge

Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, today announced Elaine Monge has re-joined the credit union as Assistant Vice President, Loan Servicing. Metro’s Loan Servicing department encompasses all elements of Commercial, Residential, and Consumer loan products.

In her role, Monge will oversee management of the loan servicing process, ensuring compliance and maximizing efficiency. Prior to re-joining Metro Credit Union, Monge was most recently the Chief of Staff for the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“We are very pleased to have Elaine back on the Metro team” said Robert Cashman, Metro Credit Union’s President and CEO. “Her skillset and career background from her time at Metro and beyond is very welcomed as she re-joins the Metro team.”

Monge received her Associates Degree in Business Management from the New England College of Business and has completed the CORE Management Program with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She is skilled in client relations, compliance, strategic planning, and vendor relations.

