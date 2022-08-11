Alicudo Named Wide Receivers Coach at Endicott College

Tyler Alicudo has been named as the wide receivers coach for the Endicott College football team.

Alicudo comes to Endicott from Lynn Classical High School where he served as the assistant coach/graphic designer and social media coordinator for the football program. In his role, Alicudo was responsible for coaching multiple positions including wide receivers, defensive backs, and return specialists, while also creating content through Adobe Creative Suite to help execute the teams’ social media vision.

Prior to Lynn, Alicudo received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications at Framingham State University.

During his time at Framingham State, Alicudo played wide receiver and was a part of two New England Football Conference (NEFC) Bogan Division (2011-12) and one Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC, 2013) championship teams. The Rams also competed in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament twice (2012-13).

Alicudo also holds a Certificate in Abode Creative Suites from the American Graphics Institute (2017).