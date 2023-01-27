CMCC hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Legacy Observation and Celebration

The Community Minority Cultural Center held its 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day Legacy Observation and Celebration on Jan. 16 at the Knights of Columbus.

CMCC Executive Director Darrell Murkison served as the master of ceremonies.

Board Member Gail Rayndles welcomed the many guests to the event that honored the outstanding civil rights leader and orator, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bishop Dr. Anthony Bennett of the Greater Bethel Pentecostal Church delivered the invocation.

Mayor Jared Nicholson brought the official greetings from the City of Lynn.

The Rev. Bernadette Hickman-Maynard, Pastor of the Bethel AME Church and the Lynn Racial Justice Commission delivered remarks at the breakfast.

The Rev. Dr. Theodore Hickman-Maynard, Associate Pastor of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Lynn, was the keynote speaker.

CMCC Board Member Alysha Hill Bingham led a panel discussion about the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with guest speakers Natasha Megie-Maddrey and Attorney Michael Satterwhite and youth speakers Taofeekat Lamina and Malik Johnson.

The Rev. Dr. Andre Bennett delivered the benediction to conclude the program.