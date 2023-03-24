Lynn Man Arraigned on Multiple Drug Charges and Possession of an Incendiary Device

A Lynn man was ordered held on high bail yesterday after police found large quantities of drugs, cash and a smoke grenade in his vehicle, Suffolk County Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. John Fleury JR., 53 was charged in Chelsea District Court with possession of an incendiary device, miscellaneous municipal ordinance/bylaw violations, trafficking methamphetamine 18-36 grams, and possession with intent to distribute class A and B substances. At about 7:19 pm on March 20, Revere police responded to a call for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, officers observed a male, later identified as Fleury, slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Fleury initially did not respond to officers and his speech was slurred and lethargic. As he exited the vehicle, officers observed a black folding knife hanging from his pocket. Officers searched Fleury and found $7,002 in cash and a large quantity of drugs, including suboxone strips, cocaine, fentanyl pills, and oxycontin pills. Officers also recovered drug paraphernalia, a smoke grenade, three cellphones, a lock picking device, a black ski mask, a pair of black gloves, and a red dot laser intended to be mounted on a firearm. Judge Holly Broadbent set $75,000 bail without any conditions and ordered Fleury to return to court on April 19 for a probable cause hearing. “It’s all too common to find firearms in drug arrests, but pretty rare to see a smoke grenade. We have no idea what this man was intending to do with this device, but I’m grateful he was apprehended before we found out,” Hayden said. All charged individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office serves the communities of Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop, Mass. The office handles over 20,000 cases a year. More than 160 attorneys in the office practice in nine district and municipal courts, Suffolk Superior Court, the Massachusetts Appeals Court, the Supreme Judicial Court, and the Boston Juvenile Courts. The office employs some 300 people and offers a wide range of services and programs to serve anyone who comes in contact with the criminal justice system. This office is committed to educating the public about the services we provide, our commitment to crime prevention, and our dedication to keeping the residents of Suffolk County safe.