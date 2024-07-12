Local students earn academic honors

Lynn students graduate from North Shore Community College

North Shore Community College President William Heineman is pleased to announce that the individuals listed below from Lynn are recent graduates of the college:

Mouna Idrissi Aboulahjoul, Astrid Gabriela Acosta, Florida S. Addy, Briana Marcela Alvarez, Jon Paul Amirault, Keidy M. Bamaca Lopez, Shayonti Barua, Jasmine Bendeck, Bony Jimaga Biga, Adrianna Maria Bonilla, Arianna Maria Bonilla, Chad J Bowden, Ashley Braswell, David Francisco Brito, Michaela Anne Brunet, Tamara Rosario Campillo Lazcurain, Melissa Catano, Bethania Cedeno, Mhammed Chennef, Kosama Chhay, Elviana Closeville, Diane Colby, Maria Camila Cruz Arroyave, Yeremy Leonys Cuevas Tolentino, Derick Danh, Ashley Devaney, Vannesa Ezegha Diambong, Kwekalu Dohsoe, Ivan D’Oliveira, Gensly C. Dominguez, Mirabelle Mayou Amandine Edward, Moneara Ee, Shannon Lee Elmarzouki, Sugely Espinal, Nour Farhat, Anibelys Flores, Agnes Fonge, Tallulah M. Frederick, Clarisa Karina Garcia, James Edward Gaylord, Lusine Gevorgyan, Vishavdeep Singh Gill, Kevy A Gomez Maravilla, Griselda Gomez-Chavez, Layesvka Yibel Gonzales-Flores, Christian Gonzalez, Derianjelyz Gonzalez, Brandon Hak, Michelle Marie Harrison, Jeremy Hurtado, Samarah Marie Brunet, Ucheoma Iroha, Carl Enndy Jacques, Petrina J Johnson, Joe Blasius Junior, Bryan Kaeding, Lev Katkov, Calvin Kem, Jillan Khalaf, Malaika Khan, Jamie Erin Kidney, Shea Ellen Kidney, Sopharath Kim, Leon Kou, Naya Jade Laro, Danaika Laroche, Ashlee Moore, Jessica Lima, Kevin Daniel Lopez, Sandy Lopez-Martin, Elianny Luciano, Katherine Luna Garcia, Khalila India Lynch, Janet Magana Martinez, Anna Maksimova, Soveida Martinez, Gabriela Melean, Valentina Melean, Tarsi Paola Melenciano, Jennifer Melissa Merino, Navifer Morel, Alyssa Arlet Muise, Anthony Luis Muniz, Devon Murray, Sophonie Muscadin, Susan Mwangi, Rehema Nantongo, Bryant Newson, Thuan Nguyen, Madeline Nieves, Brendi Abigail Niz, Lizeth M. Nunez, Marjorie Valentina Nunez Gil, Nkeiruka H. Okeke, Ajoke Oladunjoye, Ajoke Banke Oladunjoye, Escarlys Maria Ortiz Amparo, Genney Patricia Palomares, Jefferlina Paris Ortiz, Zeke Pen, Melody Antonia Perez, Nadienka Perez, Vilma Edith Perez, Hannah Areeya Phy, Ericka Patricia Pojoy, Hamida Hamisi Dale, Ninous Qaryo, Rosemary Ramirez, Wilnide Raphael, Chanceline Remadji, Rodeline Rene, Bryan Reyes, Kiara Liz Robles, Uver J. Robles, Marina Rodriguez, Jaime F Rondinelli, Dannyelly Maraschi, Frederick A Santos Vargas, Mary Elizabeth Semper, James Stiros, Corinne Aurora Summers, Duriya Syeda, Kelsey Angela Taylor, Elizabeth M Tea, Josue Tema Chavez, Manerriza Thu, Kent Then, Cyriah Annette Thomas, Gianna E. Thomas, Angel Luis Tibrey Fana, Khadijah Todd, Olgapaulina Toledo, Stephner Tranchant, Gillian Trott, Favour C Umejiaku, Alejandra Valdiri, David Vanna, Monica Vanna, Leslie Shakira Vasquez, Rafael Esterlyn Velez Rodriguez, Dayan Villavicencio Rolffot, Donnell White, Kameliah Mae Wiley.

Chhim Graduates From College of the Holy Cross

Ackiara Chhim of Lynn received a bachelor of arts degree Magna Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross.

Chhim is among 751 bachelor of arts degree recipients Holy Cross celebrated at its 178th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 24 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Dr. Laurie Leshin, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and former president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2024 and received an honorary degree.

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,200 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Regis College’s Spring 2024 Dean’s List

Regis College proudly announces the Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Regis sophomores, juniors, seniors, and professional studies students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher. Additional criteria can be found in Regis’ Academic Catalog.

The following students were recognized on the Spring 2024 Dean’s List:

Trang Nguyen of Lynn

Dariana Noyola of Lynn

Julissa Paz of Lynn

Ambar Rodriguez of Lynn

Alisha Teixeira of Lynn

Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston nearly a century ago.

Ortiz Graduates from McKendree University

Katelyne Ortiz of Lynn, has graduated from McKendree University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems.

The university is conferring 595 degrees in 2024 — 20 doctoral, 181 master’s, 376 bachelor’s, nine specialist and eight associate degrees — on students who completed their program requirements in December 2023, and are projected to complete their program requirements in May and July 2024. A total of 108 students graduated with Latin honors (pending final grades for the spring and summer terms): 33 summa cum laude, 46 magna cum laude and 29 cum laude. The McKendree University Class of 2024 hails from 30 states and 19 countries and territories. #McK2024

Students Compete on the GNAC CHAMPIONS Regis College Men’s Track and Field Team

Congratulations to the students who competed on the Regis men’s track and field team during the spring 2024 season. The team earned 2nd place in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Outdoor Track and Field Champions at the 2024 GNAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted at Regis Stadium.

The following students competed:

Edward Power of Lynn, 2026

Ryan Sweeney of Lynn, 2027

Students Compete on the GNAC CHAMPIONS Regis College Women’s Track and Field Team

Congratulations to the students who competed on the Regis women’s track and field team during the spring 2024 season.

The team earned the title of Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Outdoor Track and Field Champions for the third time since 2018 at the 2024 GNAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted at Regis Stadium.

The following students competed:

Jaylene Ortiz of Lynn, 2027

Ambar Rodriguez of Lynn, 2026

Community College of Vermont Announces 2024 Graduates

Rebekah Barbara Rossecearned an associate degree at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) at CCV’s 2024 Commencement on Saturday, June 1.

CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving more than 10,000 students each year. With 12 locations and extensive online learning options, our students don’t have to travel far from their communities to access our degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.

Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students

Springfield College Recognizes Dean’s List Students for the 2024 Spring Semester.

Springfield College has named Brenden Brown from Lynn, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2024 spring semester.

Brown has a primary major of Exercise Science / Applied ES.

Springfield College has named Dougie Clark from Lynn, MA to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2024 spring semester.

Clark has a primary major of Business Management.

Lynn Resident inducted into Honor Society for First-Year Success

Saint Anselm College student Timothy Donahue of Lynn, MA, a Nursing major in the class of 2027, has been accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for first-year success, for the 2023-2024 academic year.

To be eligible for invitation, students must be enrolled full-time at an institution with an active chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta and have a 3.5 grade point average or higher in their first semester or first year.

Founded in 1889, Saint Anselm College is a nationally-ranked four-year liberal arts college providing a 21st century education in the Catholic, Benedictine tradition. Located in the greater Boston region in southern New Hampshire, Saint Anselm is well known for its strong liberal arts curriculum, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, commitment to inclusiveness, a highly successful nursing program, and a legacy of community service.

Pastorello of Lynn named to Lasell University Spring 2024 Dean’s List

Sydney Pastorello, a Lasell University student from Lynn, was named to the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the Spring 2024 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Quinn Graduates from the College of Charleston

Courtney Quinn of Lynn, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the College of Charleston.

Quinn was among the more than 1,450 students who received degrees.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

Local Residents Named to Dean’s List for Spring 2024 Semester

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. This semester there were a total of 645 students from 21 states and 4 countries.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that the following Lynn students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire:

Timothy Donahue, Nursing, 2027

Rylan Scaglione, Biology BS, 2027

Pinales of Lynn makes spring 2024 Dean’s List

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester, in which more than 1,200 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.

Among them is full-time student Yeinmy Pinales of Lynn, a junior who majors in Criminology.

To qualify for Dean’s List, full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded coursework with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

American International College Celebrates 2024 Graduates

American International College (AIC) held its 139th commencement ceremony on May 11 at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, celebrating more than 600 graduates in the Class of 2024.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Perry Named to the University of Hartford’s Dean’s List

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that Julianna Perry of Lynn has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students achieving superior academic standing. The requirement, with some exceptions, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C.

Harkness Named to Siena College President’s List for Spring 2024 Semester

Emma Harkness was named to the Siena College President’s List for the Spring 2024 Semester. Harkness is from Lynn.

The President’s List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.

Dean College Announces Spring 2024 Dean’s List

Dean College is pleased to announce the students who have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Cristopher Correa of Lynn

Emily Terrien of Lynn

Ava Perry of Lynn

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Emmanuel College Celebrates 102nd Commencement Exercises

Emmanuel College in Boston celebrated its 102nd Commencement on Saturday, May 18, 2024, adding hundreds of graduates to the global network of Emmanuel alumni who are making their mark on the world. The following local students graduated from Emmanuel:

Trish Dinh of Lynn . Dinh received a Bachelor of Arts in History during the ceremony. Dinh graduated cum laude and with distinction in the field of study.

Hannah Trahant of Lynn . Trahant received a Bachelor of Arts in a double major in Liberal Studies and Elementary Education during the ceremony. Trahant graduated summa cum laude.

Katie Donovan of Lynn . Donovan received a Bachelor of Arts in a double major in Liberal Studies and Educational Studies during the ceremony.

Area residents receive degrees from Clark University

Clark University awarded 1,376 degrees (503 bachelor’s, 847 master’s, 26 doctoral degrees) to the Class of 2024 and conferred four honorary degrees during the University’s 120th Commencement exercises on Monday, May 20. The graduates included 653 international students representing 39 countries.

Following is a list of area residents who received degrees:

Diana Shalimova, from Lynn, , graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts. Shalimova graduated with high honors in Economics.

Eve J. Deleon, from Lynn,, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts.

Raisa Bonifaz, from Lynn,, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

Geography Professor Rinku Roy Chowdhury read a commencement address from Dr. Robert D. Bullard, “the father of environmental justice” and the Distinguished Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy at Texas Southern University, who was unable to attend in person due to an illness.

“Every successful progressive social movement in the United States has had strong, fearless, and dedicated young people and students leading the way, pushing hard at the front and pressing for justice now, rather than justice delayed,” Bullard wrote.

Bullard grew up a child of the Jim Crow South, attending all-Black elementary, middle, and high schools and undergraduate college. In a speech that cited a number of environmental justice milestones over the years, Bullard wrote that he was “happy to be able to pass the baton to the up-and-coming generations of environmental justice advocates who will continue with the same resilience that so many involved in the journey have already shown.”

In addition to Bullard, honorary degrees were conferred to Sean B. Carroll, Distinguished University Professor and Balo-Simon Chair of Biology at the University of Maryland, who has been called “the greatest science storyteller of our time”; Akiko Iwasaki, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology at the Yale University School of Medicine, who researches the mechanisms of immune defense against viruses at mucosal surfaces; and Michel Nischan, a four-time James Beard Award-winning chef and champion of the farm-to-table concept.

Two members of the Class of 2024 also spoke during the ceremony. Laila El-Samra addressed her fellow undergraduates and said that during the COVID years, “Clark’s unique spirit prevailed, fostering resilience and solidarity.”

Graduate student speaker Gabe Spindel lauded Clark for providing a diverse learning environment.

“We encompass every corner of the earth,” he said. “Celebrating Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, and the Chinese New Year has enriched me in a way no classroom ever could.”

In closing, Clark President David B. Fithian told the graduates, “My greatest hope for you is that you truly relish the never finished business of the project that is you, that you embrace the joy of discovery still ahead, and that you seize the opportunities to learn even more about the world, yourself, and what fulfills you.”

Beaulieu graduates from Emporia State University

Stephen Beaulieu of Lynn, Massachusetts, was one of over 550 students who graduated from Emporia State University in May 2024.

Beaulieu graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Physical Education & Recreation .

About Emporia State University

Emporia State University offers a range of academic programs through its institute and seven schools: Applied Health Sciences, Business & Technology, Humanities & Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary Studies, Library and Information Management & Library and Archives, Science & Mathematics and Visual and Performing Arts, along with The Teachers College.

As the sole public university in Kansas to be recognized as a College of Distinction for eight consecutive years, ESU stands out for its innovative education practices. It ensures accessible education by offering in-state tuition rates to full-time undergraduate students from all lower-48 United States. Additionally, full-time undergraduates benefit from flat-rate tuition – students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours with at least one credit hour on campus pay a flat rate.

RESIDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND

The following Lynn students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2024 spring semester at the University of New England:

Kaleb Burns

Cormac Collins

Amy Hatfield

Katherine Miller

Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit une.edu

Perry Graduates from University of Hartford

Julianna Perry of Lynn has received the degree of Bachelor of Science from the University of Hartford’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Julianna is one of 964 students who received graduate and undergraduate degrees this spring as part of the class of 2024.

The University is thrilled to celebrate the achievements of all our graduates!

Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 4,100 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students representing 48 states and 51 countries come together for a common purpose: to collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews. We’re a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. Our unique approach to comprehensive education gives us the critical perspectives that lead to impact change, regionally and beyond. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters.

Emmanuel College Announces Spring 2024 Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Nour Farhat of Lynn

Brooke Warren of Lynn

Amy Lopez Esteban of Lynn

Dennis Nguyen of Lynn

Sofia Carballo of Lynn

Danielle Leger of Lynn

Emely Rodriguez of Lynn (

Daniel Finnigan of Lynn

Katie Donovan of Lynn

Trish Dinh of Lynn

Maria Luiza Lopes of Lynn

Aria Mantsourani of Lynn

Emily Ramirez of Lynn

Chau graduates from the University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,100 of its newest alumni during the University’s 2024 Commencement. Nearly 4,000 undergraduate degrees and 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 17-19, 2024.

Celina Chau of Lynn received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Acclaimed actress Viola Davis, one of only 19 people to have won all four of the major American performing arts awards, delivered a stirring keynote address, sharing a message of transformation, healing, and love with graduates. Davis, a Rhode Island native, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters. Charles M. Royce and Deborah Goodrich Royce, noted for their considerable literary and investment success and important preservation work across Rhode Island, were awarded honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees during the ceremony.

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

Galiotzakis Named to Dean’s List at Plymouth State University

Angel Galiotzakis of Lynn, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.69 during the Spring 2024 semester and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized. Galiotzakis is a Business Administration major at Plymouth State.

About Plymouth State University

Established in 1871, Plymouth State University serves the state of New Hampshire and the world beyond by transforming our students through advanced practices where engaged learning produces well-educated undergraduates, and by providing graduate education that deepens and advances knowledge and enhances professional development. The Plymouth State Cluster Learning Model emphasizes open, integrative, and project-based experiences. With distinction, we connect with community and business partners for economic development, technological advances, healthier living, and cultural enrichment with a special commitment of service to the North Country and Lakes Region of New Hampshire.

Quinn Named to the College of Charleston Dean’s List

Courtney Quinn of Lynn,, was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2024 Dean’s List. Quinn is majoring in Political Science.

To qualify for the President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

To qualify for the Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

The College of Charleston is a public liberal arts and sciences university located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. With more than 10,000 students, the College of Charleston offers the distinctive combination of a beautiful and historic campus, modern facilities and cutting-edge programs.

More than 6,800 University of Rhode Island students named to Spring 2024 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. They include:

• Olivia Langlois of Lynn (01902)

• George Kostolias of Lynn (01902)

• Morufat Yakubu-Owolewa of Lynn (01904)

• Celina Chau of Lynn (01905)

• Jennifer Creamer of Lynn (01905)

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

About the University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers distinctive opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. Founded in 1892, URI now enrolls more than 18,000 students and offers more than 200 degree programs across nine schools and colleges. As a land- and sea-grant institution, URI is a key driver of economic development in Rhode Island and contributes significantly to the health and vitality of the state, the New England region, and the nation.

Geaney Earns Spring 2024 Dean’s List Honors at Roger Williams University

Shelby Geaney, of Lynn, has been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

About RWU: At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. RWU offers 50 majors and robust offerings of graduate and professional programs across eight schools of study including Rhode Island’s only law school, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I. With small classrooms and a focus on undergraduate and graduate research and community engagement, a Roger Williams education blends the strength of liberal arts and professional studies, providing all students with the depth and breadth of interdisciplinary thinking and well-rounded knowledge necessary to succeed in our interconnected, global world. RWU is committed to strengthening society through engaged scholarship so that students graduate with the ability to think critically and apply the practical skills that today’s employers demand.

Louis Receives Degree From Georgia Tech

Wladimir Louis of Lynn, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Louis was among more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 266th Commencement exercises May 2 – 4, 2024, at McCamish Pavilion.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 47,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, or through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.