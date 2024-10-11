MBTA Extends Popular Lynn Ferry Service Through November 29

Special to the Journal

Due to popular demand, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced that weekday Lynn Ferry services will be extended this fall through Friday, November 29, 2024, extending beyond its typical seasonal schedule. Ferry service schedules are available at mbta.com/ferry. This decision comes as a response to public demand and the services’ success during the summer months. “We are excited to be announcing that the Lynn Ferry will continue to run through November 29,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“We strongly encourage anyone traveling to and from the North Shore to take advantage of this travel option. Water transportation takes cars off the roads and helps the Healey-Driscoll Administration continue to take steps to support greenhouse gas reductions and build a resilient, safe, and reliable transportation network.” “Water transportation is a vital link in our overall service and has seen strong ridership on the Lynn Ferry. With such a positive response, we are pleased to now extend weekday ferry services in Lynn through November,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “I’m proud that the MBTA team can continue to offer this ferry service to the public we serve and thank all the MBTA teams for coordinating this effort this fall season.”

“The Lynn Ferry continues to be popular with commuters and is key to enhancing connectivity and accessibility for our community,” said Mayor Jared Nicholson. “We are grateful to the MBTA for coordinating an extension of ferry service, which aligns with the City’s commitment to highlight the City’s waterfront while also increasing transportation opportunities for all our residents.” “The outstanding ridership on the Lynn Ferry has proven that water transportation is a popular option for our North Shore commuters and visitors,” said Senator Brendan Crighton. “The ferry service has not only helped mitigate traffic congestion during critical construction projects like the Sumner Tunnel Restoration, but is consistently full of riders who have come to love their commute.

We are grateful that the MBTA has agreed to extend the service through the end of November and we look forward to working together to ensure this service becomes permanent.” “I am grateful to the devoted Lynn Ferry riders who continue to prove the viability of water transport – and to the MBTA for acting on our enthusiasm with extended service,” said Representative Jenny Armini. “Going from one place to another by boat is just plain common sense in the Bay State.”

“This announcement about the extended ferry service is a game changer for our commuters,” said Representative Dan Cahill. “This expansion not only provides greater convenience for daily travel but also helps alleviate traffic congestion on our roads. By offering alternative travel, we’re making it easier for people to get to work and access essential services. This is positive news for our community!”

“This extension of ferry services through the end of November is a testament to the growing demand for more accessible transportation options in our community, and I am thankful for the MBTA leadership for making this important investment,” said Representative Peter Capano. “Not only does this help improve our city’s connectivity with Boston, but the ferry also reduces traffic, lowers emissions, and paves the way for Lynn’s continued economic growth and development.” “Over 30,000 riders chose the Lynn Ferry this summer showing a strong ridership demand,” said Executive Director of the Economic Development & Industrial Corporation of Lynn Jim Cowdell. “We are beyond overjoyed with the success of the ferry.” The Lynn Ferry operates 10 trips per weekday, which will continue to operate daily through November 29. The Lynn Ferry also operates 11 trips on weekends, which will end for the season as planned on October 13. A one-way fare is $7 (or $3.50 for reduced fare riders).

Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash or credit cards on board. Commuter Boat or Commuter Rail Zone 2 (or higher) passes and M7 cards are also accepted. The Lynn Ferry operates between the Blossom Street Pier and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf (North). As a reminder, the Charlestown Ferry operates seven days per week year-round; the Hingham/Hull Ferry operates on weekdays year-round with weekend service ending for the season on October 13; the East Boston Ferry operates on weekdays and weekends through November 30; and the Winthrop/Quincy Ferry operates on weekdays through November 29. Passengers should note that some schedule adjustments or cancellations may be made due to weather this season. Service information will be available at mbta.com/alerts. For more information, visit mbta.com/ferry or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, commuter rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns.

The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on, while supporting the region’s economic vitality.

Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program and the Bus Network Redesign and Rail Vision, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.