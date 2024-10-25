News Briefs

Boston-area landlord Arraigned on Fraud Charges

A landlord with properties in East Boston, Chelsea and Revere was arraigned on charges related to fraudulent applications for pandemic-era housing relief in Suffolk Superior Court on October 17, 2024.

Steven Stoico is charged with 3 counts of Larceny Over $1,200, 4 counts of Attempt to Commit Larceny Over $1,200, and 1 count of Solicitation to Commit Larceny Over $1,200 for allegedly filing seven false applications for rental assistance during the pandemic. Three of the seven fraudulent applications were granted allegedly resulting in payments of $95,400 to Stoico. The remaining four applications that sought $136,200 in rental assistance were denied.

“I want to thank Attorney General Campbell’s team and the OIG investigative team for pursuing this case,” Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro said. “Given the high cost of housing, misuse of rental assistance, as alleged in this case, is egregious. Therefore, it is imperative that people who abuse these government resources are held accountable.”

The Office of the Inspector General investigated the case and the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. The charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.