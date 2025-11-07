Nicholson re-elected to second term

Mayor Jared Nicholson was re-elected to a second four-year term in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Nicholson, 39, a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, received 5,851 votes.

“I want to thank Lynn for all the support,” said Mayor Nicholson. “I am so excited for a second term. Congratulations to all the candidates on a great campaign and thank you to all the voters who came out, our terrific campaign volunteers, and all the poll workers and team members who make Election Day and our democracy happen.”