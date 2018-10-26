Newhall Named Chair of State Basketball Committee

Jeff Newhall has built an incredible resume as one of the state’s most successful girls basketball coaches and the leader of an athletic program that seemingly produces a state champion every year.

Newhall, director of athletics at St. Mary’s High School for the past 12 years, is now adding another prestigious title: chair of the MIAA State Basketball Committee.

In his role, Newhall will be involved administratively in every aspect of boys and girls high school basketball in Massachusetts.

“The committee oversees the game of basketball – the format, divisional alignments, tournament venues, rules affecting the game, seeding appeals, really

anything that has to do with the game,” explained Newhall.

Newhall, 42, has been a member of the Basketball Committee for 10 years. He will lead a 19-member committee that has representatives from each district in the state.

Newhall said is he excited to succeed some towering figures in basketball who have held the position.

“The people who have led the committee are Michael Lahiff, who was at Watertown High and did a great job, Jim Peters, who went on to become the MIAA assistant director, and prior to that it was Tony Romano, who was instrumental in the growth and vibrancy of basketball in the state,” related Newhall. “There have been some great leaders who have chaired this committee.”

Newhall said the Basketball Committee meets year-round and is working on some new implementations that include expanding the coach’s box to the baseline, and reducing the shot clock to 15 seconds following a player unintentionally kicking the ball (currently the clock resets to the full 30 seconds).

“We’re constantly looking at rules and new innovations that are evolving throughout the country,” said Newhall.

A 1994 graduate of St. Mary’s, Newhall has been girls basketball coach for 12 years, leading the Lady Spartans to two state championships.

This winter Newhall’s Lady Spartans are expected to be state title contenders once again out of the powerful Catholic Central League. Newhall and the Spartans will be traveling to Florida in December to play non-league games against Dr. Phillips High School and Melbourne Central Catholic.