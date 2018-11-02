Revolution Pizza is Just That

For years, 23 Central Ave., the triangle-shaped building in Lynn, was a bank building then it served as office space and today Revolution Pie and Pint is occupying the space and is adding to the revitalization of downtown Lynn.

Owned by Grid Hospitality and managed by Lynn native Jaime Figueroa, this pizza restaurant offers incredible thin crust and Neapolitan style pizza. They also offer two types of dining, one with sit down waitress service and the other a casual area where you order your pizza to take out or sit on the casual side of the restaurant.

Just over two months and the word is out about this place. There are over 20 beers on tap and all that comes with having a full liquor license. Most notable near the bar is the old bank vault, now being used as an office.

So far the number one pizza has been meatball (called the Essex), followed the margherita. Specialty pizzas include a “Downtown” veggie pizza, another with garlic roasted clams, and the “Fig and Pig,” with figs, prosciutto and goat cheese. They also serve classic hot and cold sandwiches. To top that off Revolution Pizza also offers dessert pizzas like s’mores and crème brulee. For fall they are offering offering an apple crisp pizza.

“It’s a hybrid concept for fast casual dining,” Figueroa said, adding that their pizza oven rotates and cooks the pizza at 700 degrees in three minutes. “Our pizzas are fast-fired and perfectly crisp to perfection.”

Revolution Pizza is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Serving lunch and dinner. Prices range from $10 to $14. Also offered are “cause nights,” fundraisers held for various groups on Tuesday nights when Revolution Pizza donates 10 percent to the group.