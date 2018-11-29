Codner Takes Office as LACC Executive Director

The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce has been supporting businesses in its area for well over 100 years. With a 23-member Board of Directors, the LACC has a new executive director to usher in the new year.

Executive Director Colin Codner may only have been on the job for a few days, but he is more than eager to support the local businesses through his work at the LACC.

“I’m extremely excited about this opportunity,” Codner said.

Codner, a resident of Swampscott with his wife and two children, comes to the LACC from MIT, where he was the assistant director of student activities and finance. Prior to that he was the director of finance and operations at Cohen Hillel Academy in Marblehead.

“As you can imagine from MIT the entrepreneurial student feelings trickled down into the well,” Codner said, from the LACC office on Chestnut Street.

“We’re very excited about having Colin as our new executive director. He’s crafting a creative strategic approach to sustaining members and attracting new ones. He’s got great enthusiasm for the job,” said Rick Wood, president of the Board of Directors.

The mission of the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce is to be a member-driven organization, providing businesses the opportunity to increase and strengthen their business relationships in the greater Lynn area. The LACC seeks to enhance the economic vitality of the greater Lynn area by developing and providing educational and marketing initiatives, networking, legislative advocacy, collaborative leadership and business resources to our membership. The LACC, which represents over 1,000 businesses, reaches out to all businesses in the Greater Lynn Area