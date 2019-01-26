Lions Clubs of Lynn Holds Local Speech Contest

The three Lions clubs of Lynn – Wyoma, Shoe City and Lynn Lions – held a club-level speech contest that included participants from all five high schools in Lynn on Dec. 3, 2018. The topic of this year’s speech is “Integrity – what does it look like?” All students in grades 9-12 enrolled in any of the five high schools in the City of Lynn are invited to participate. The contact/coach at each school is: Lynn English, Colbe Mazzarella and Kevin Gallagher; Classical, Barbara Williams; Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, Justin Barasso; St. Mary’s Regional High School, Mike Jalbert; and KIPP Academy Collegiate, Kerri Brown. Three Lynn students – Rosa Hiciano from Lynn Tech, Hannah Parker and Haja Ba from KIPP – were chosen as finalist in the club-level contest and went on to compete in the zone level on Jan. 14. They were joined in competition by Salem’s student club finalist – Janae Beaver. Janae was chosen by the three judges to move on in the contest as finalist for the zone. She will represent the three Lions Clubs of Lynn, Salem, Nahant, and Swampscott in the district level of the contest, which will take place on Feb. 2, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Woburn. A finalist has the potential of moving on to the Lions State Convention and possibly taking home more than $2,000 in grant money, which they can apply towards furthering their education.