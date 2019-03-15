Letter to the Editor

I am running for Congress

Dear Editor,

My fellow Americans,

My name is Chris Fisher, and I intend to run for Congress in 2020.

I am not a Republican. I am not a Democrat. Even if a political party chose to nominate me, I would reject the nomination. I am an American, and that is how I intend to run. I do not claim to represent a group of people, only a set of ideals. I believe in freedom, in human rights, in equality of opportunity. I believe that We the People are the fourth check and balance to our Government, and we have forgotten our power, our Right, our responsibility; it’s time we take it back.

I believe that all People are entitled to the same Human Rights. We are all the same, regardless of where we come from, what language we speak, or what we look like, we are still Human, together. We must shift our view away from what differentiates us to what brings us together, to perceive everyone as equal, equally Human. I believe that legislating specific rights for specific groups of people, regardless of intent, is morally corrupt. I believe it implies that the particular group of People in question are not Human, a species of their own, and therefore not entitled to the same Human Rights as everyone else. By attempting to legislate Equality, we will legislate inequality. It is impossible to legislate the way people think; to attempt to do so would infringe upon our most valuable Freedoms and strip us of our Individuality.

Above all else we are Americans. Our nation was founded on the principles of Freedom, opportunity, and Equality. Our nation was developed by the wealthy who had a vision of what America could be; built with blood, sweat, and tears of slaves, indentured servants, and other exploited immigrant groups throughout history. We have all built this nation together; none could have succeeded without the others. I know the United States has some sordid history, as does every nation. Harboring resentments for historical transgressions accomplishes only dividing us; creating a nearly untraversable rift. Prejudice will always exist; it is born of fear and ignorance. The power of change lies with you; Be the change you want to see in the world.

Do not judge your neighbor by their outward appearance, but by the content of their character. It is time we allow old wounds to heal, and move forward together as one People, an American People. We all must do our part, by treating all Humankind with a modicum of respect, the same respect you would like to be treated with. This must begin at home, and be reinforced in school. If we can refrain from impressing our prejudices upon our children, then our country can have a bright and peaceful future. Divided, we will fall to the evils of this world, that lurk in the corridors of our government, in the darkest corners of the earth, and in evil men’s hearts; but together, together we have strength. The easiest way to conquer a people is to divide and disarm them; do not allow Us to be divided, do not allow Us to be conquered. We the People have the Power, it is time We remember.