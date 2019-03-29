Letter to the Editor

Agrees with editorial on climate change

To the editor:

Thank you for your timely editorial (“Another Side of Climate Change”) pointing out the rapidly advancing effects of climate change across the nation.

Gov, Baker and our Legislature have taken a moderate, incremental approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Usually, this style is a good political strategy, and often a useful one in attempting change. But nature plays by different rules. We now need a bold drive towards greenhouse gas reduction, not just a slow down-ratcheting. It may be expensive, but not as expensive as climate change.

Massachusetts is well situated to lead the nation on this issue, with our strong economy, our technology resources, and our relatively enlightened population. Now we just need leaders who will make it happen.

Susan Donaldson MD