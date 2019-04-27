Baez Joins Lynn Y Staff

While she’s just been on the job for a short time at the Lynn YMCA, Andrea Baez already has a new program bound to make a difference.

Baez is the new Senior Branch Executive Director at the Lynn YMCA and a resident of Winthrop.

The new program she brings is feeding upwards of 300 meals a day to kids.

“At the end of the month we will begin serving hot meals to kids at night – food insecurity is a huge issue now – makes my heart so happy to be able to do,” Baez said. “Parents are working three jobs to make ends meet.”

“It’s her job also to manage staff, build collaboration and partnership, and ensure the YMCA has the right programs happening in the building, that we’re meeting community needs and really get the word out about the Y,” Baez said.

“Prior to coming the Lynn YMCA she was the executive director for the Dorchester Y and the Greater Boston YMCA for 13 years, the last five I was in Dorchester as executive Director,” she said.

“My number one goal is to find ways to engage more youth in an impactful way – helping others and giving back,” Baez said.

She grew up in Winthrop and graduated from Pope John in 1995. She and her husband Ricky, son R.J. and daughter Adriana now live in Winthrop, and the children attend Winthrop schools.

“I want young people to think this is their one stop for everything – healthy living,” Baez said.

And the Y is not just for kids.

“Many people don’t’ realize the Y is a charity and that membership dues don’t go to that philanthropic support so that we give to our communities,” Bae said. “So part of my job is to educate people about the really impactful programs we have here. People can see how they can support the Y and what that support really goes to.

Last year, over $1 million in financial support in 2018 was given just in Lynn to memberships, afterschool care, swim lessons and all kinds of programs for working families, not working families and seniors.