FY20 Water and Sewer Rates Set

The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission has set the water and sewer rates for fiscal year 2020 and they’re coming in at about a four percent increase over last year.

The new rate increases from $10.58 to $11 per 100 cubic feet of usage.

Commissioners blame a future $200 million combined sewer outflow project to begin in June of next year. Another factor in the rise of the rate was the loss of Garelick Farms which was 7.5 percent of the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission budget.

The new rate goes into effect on July 1.

Ratepayers will see an average increase in their bill from $28 to $32 per 100 cubic feet of usage.