Lynn’s SkillsUSA Announce As This Year’s Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award Recepient

Following an widespread search and selection process in which five local non-profit organizations were considered, the Celebrate Literacy Day Planning Committee is proud to announce that SkillsUSA at Lynn Vocational Technical Institute is this year’s Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award recipient and will receive the proceeds of the Annual Celebrate Literacy Day Fundraiser taking place August 21, 530PM at the Rooftop VNA, 200 Market Street in Lynn.

SkillsUSA empowers students to become world class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.

This year, the proceeds of Celebrate Literacy Day will enable SkillsUSA, a career and technical education program at Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, to help foster the chapter’s leadership mission to plan, create and deliver community service projects and events in the city of Lynn.

To learn more about exciting sponsorship opportunities, ticket sales, available ad space on our program book or to volunteer please contact Saritin Rizzuto at [email protected] or at 617-851-6749.