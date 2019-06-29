Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Oliveira Named to Dean’s List at AIC

Sophia Oliveira, of Lynn, is among 463 students who have been named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at American International College. Dean’s List students are ful time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Nicholas Almonte Graduates From Carleton College

Nicholas Gross Almonte of Lynn, MA (01902), graduated from Carleton College on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Gross Almonte studied Geology and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Gross Almonte was among 459 to graduate with the Carleton Class of 2019.

“Just as the Class of 2019 will together carry the spirit of intellectual humility in aspiring to live a good life and make a positive difference, Carleton and other great colleges and universities will also share this forthright devotion to improving the world through their graduates and the ideas their faculty generate,” Carleton President Steven Poskanzer told the graduates. “Academic communities can be places of succor and encouragement and reaffirmation. So, do not be a stranger to your alma mater. Return often and draw upon it and those who are here.”

Founded in 1866, Carleton College is a private, coeducational liberal arts college of 2,000 students located in the historic river town of Northfield, Minnesota. Nationally recognized as the nation’s top college for undergraduate teaching, Carleton is known for its academic rigor, intellectual curiosity, and sense of humor. Carleton offers 33 majors and 31 minors in the arts, humanities, natural sciences, mathematics and social sciences.

Delorto Graduates from Becker College

Kimberly Delorto , of Lynn, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Veterinary Science, Veterinary Technology from Becker College.

Becker College is an undergraduate and graduate, career-focused private college, providing a supportive and inclusive learning community that prepares graduates for their first to last careers. Nearly 1,800 students from the United States and around the world live and learn on the College’s Worcester and Leicester campuses. With nationally recognized programs in nursing, game design and animal studies, Becker has been consistently ranked as a “Best College” for undergraduate education by The Princeton Review.

Bucknell Students Named to Dean’s List

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Andrew Doane, class of 2022, from Lynn, MA

Kayla McCellon, class of 2021, from Lynn, MA

Raphy Valera, class of 2019, from Lynn, MA

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.

Collins-Lee Graduates from Colby College

Briana A. Collins-Lee, of Lynn, was one of 462 seniors who graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, May 26, 2019, receiving a bachelor of arts degree at the College’s 198th Commencement. Award-winning television writer David E. Kelley was the guest speaker.

Collins-Lee, who majored in psychology and educational studies, attended KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate High School and is the daughter of Christina Collins-Lee of Lynn, Mass.

David E. Kelley, creator of popular and critically acclaimed shows from Ally McBeal to Big Little Lies, spoke to a crowd of more than 3,000 and urged Colby College graduates to reject a career that is “not so terrible” and instead pursue what will make them truly fulfilled.

Acknowledging that his advice might seem banal, he urged students to do what gives them joy. “Cling to the [inner] scream,” Kelley said. “Keep it in there because so many, after failing to get what they want, decide the easier route is just to invalidate the want and pretend it was never a goal to begin with, and you become a little more deadened inside.”

Colby President David A. Greene handed a diploma to each of the graduates.

Founded in 1813, Colby is one of America’s most selective colleges. Serving only undergraduates, Colby offers a rigorous academic program rooted in deep exploration of ideas and close interaction with world-class faculty scholars. Students pursue intellectual passions, choosing among 58 majors or developing their own. Colby’s innovative and ambitious campaign, Dare Northward, will support deeper connections between the College and the world and a fully inclusive experience for all Colby students. Colby is home to a community of 2,000 dedicated and diverse students from more than 80 countries. Its Waterville, Maine, location provides unique access to world-class research institutions and civic engagement experiences.

Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List Students

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Spring 2019 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. The following Lynn students have met these requirements: Daniel Calnan, English, son of Joseph Calnan and Michelle Calnan

Amanda Carroll, Nursing, daughter of Daniel Carroll and Maria Carroll

Christopher Cole, Business Management, son of Frank Cole and Geralyn Cole

Courtney Gallo, Psychology, daughter of Carmen Gallo and Kelly Gallo

Olga Hernandez, Biology/Biotechnology, daughter of Olga Garcia

Michelle Sencabaugh, Graphic Design, daughter of Derek Sencabaugh and Judith Sencabaugh

Jillian Yamartino, Exercise Science, daughter of John Yamartino and Maureen Yamartino

About Endicott College Endicott College offers doctorate, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites in Boston, online, and at U.S. and international locations. Endicott remains true to its founding principle of integrating professional and liberal arts education with internship opportunities across disciplines. For more, visit endicott.edu.

Torosian Named to Academic All-conference Team

The Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) released the 2018-19 Academic All-Conference selections Tuesday and 101 Lasell College student-athletes have been honored.

This year’s list consists of 1,030 student-athletes from 13 full-time institutions and nine associate member institutions who have met the following criteria: maintaining a 3.25 cumulative grade point average, completed at least one full season of competition at a GNAC institution and is at least sophomore academically.

The list included James Torosian of Lynn, a student-athlete on the Lasell men’s lacrosse team.

The list of 1,030 individuals from 17 GNAC sports constitutes the most honored by the conference for the ninth consecutive academic year.

Grandel Awarded Fulbright Teaching Assistantship

Victoria Grandel, of Lynn was recently awarded a Fulbright Student English Teaching Assistantship. The program places students in classrooms abroad to provide assistance to the local English teachers.

Grandel is a member of the Class of 2019. Learn more about Union’s Fulbright ETA’s here.

Union College, founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, offers programs in the liberal arts and engineering to 2,100 undergraduates of high academic promise and strong personal motivation. Union, with its long history of blending disciplines, is a leader in educating students to be engaged, innovative and ethical contributors to an increasingly diverse, global and technologically complex society.

Student Named to Quinnipiac Dean’s List

Jordan Corbishley of Lynn was named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2019 semester at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester. About Quinnipiac University Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 7,000 full-time undergraduate and 3,000 graduate and part-time students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac consistently ranks among the top regional universities in the North in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” issue. Quinnipiac also is recognized in Princeton Review’s “The Best 381 Colleges.” The Chronicle of Higher Education has named Quinnipiac among the Great Colleges to Work For(r). For more information, please visit qu.edu. Connect with Quinnipiac on Facebook at facebook.com/quinnipiacunews and follow Quinnipiac on Twitter @QuinnipiacU.