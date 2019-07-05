Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Boston College High School Third Quarter Honors

The following student has been named to the Third Quarter Honor Roll at Boston College High School.

For High Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher.

For Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher.

Richard Rowe 2021 of Lynn achieved Honors.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men founded in 1863. The school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts.

Lynn Students Named to Dean’s List at Boston University

Six Lynn residents have recently been named to the Dean’s

List at Boston University for the Spring semester.

Students recognized for this honor include: Patricia C. Asuncion Santana, Mariana P. Chacon, Patrick S. Donnelly, Christina M. Hallisey, Kaylee M. Maher, and Brandon T. Von.

Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

Briana A. Collins-Lee Named to Highly Selective Dean’s List at Colby College

Briana A. Collins-Lee of Lynn was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Collins-Lee is one of 443 Colby students-or 23 percent of the qualified student body-to have earned a spot on the Dean’s List last semester.

Collins-Lee, a member of the Class of 2019, attended KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate High School and is the daughter of Christina Collins-Lee of Lynn, Mass. Collins-Lee earned a semester grade point average of 3.78 or higher this spring to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.

Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Dean College

Dean College is pleased to announce the local students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester.

Emily Bucklin of Lynn

Daniel Lilja of Lynn

Leanna Peralta of Lynn

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin, Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.

Emmanuel College Names Local Students to Spring 2019 Dean’s List

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 700 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. The following local students were awarded:

John Carroll of Lynn

Osarumen Edosomwan of Lynn

Sarah Haferman of Lynn

Kevin Lux Ven of Lynn

Luz Matul of Lynn

Melissa Ordonez of Lynn

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 60 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Barnard Named to Dean’s List at Stonehill College

Paige Barnard, of Lynn, a member of the Class of 2020, has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Stonehill College.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Stonehill is a Catholic college located near Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts. With a student-faculty ratio of 12:1, the College engages over 2,500 students in 80+ rigorous academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and pre-professional fields. The Stonehill community helps students to develop the knowledge, skills, and character to meet their professional goals and to live lives of purpose and integrity.

Dean’s List Honors Announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2019 semester.

Among students from Lynn earning dean’s list honors are:

Omar Badr (Sophomore)

Jailene Ho (Sophomore)

Xavier Mojica (Freshman)

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Ong Graduates From Tufts University

Anthony Ong of Lynn graduated from Tufts University on May 19, with a degree in Computer Science (BSCS), Magna Cum Laude during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured an address by award-winning actress and activist Alfre Woodard.

University of New Hampshire Announces May 2019 Graduates

The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May 2019. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

Brendan Morrison of Lynn graduated with a BS degree in BusAdm:Accounting

Frances Serwicki of Lynn graduated with a BA degree in English

Kelsey Ballard of Lynn graduated with a AAS degree in Applied Animal Science

Christopher McDonald of Lynn graduated with a BS degree in BusAdm:Accounting

University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 Semester

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2019 semester.

Matthew Woodward of Lynn earning Highest Honors

Frances Serwicki of Lynn earning High Honors

Kosta Triantafillakos of Lynn earning High Honors

Megan Dolan of Lynn earning Honors

Ashley McCoy of Lynn earning High Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Grandel Graduates From Union College

Victoria Grandel, of Lynn graduated from Union College.

Grandel, a member of the Class of 2019 majoring in Political Science and Chinese, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree .

Union’s Commencement speaker Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer of CBS News, offered a series of life lessons to the nearly 500 members of the Class of 2019 at Union’s 225th Commencement in Memorial Fieldhouse Sunday.

University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 Semester

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Hieu Bui of Lynn

Victoria Grant of Lynn

Yaheysi Leon-Lopez of Lynn

Matthew Meigs of Lynn

Strati Saranteas of Lynn

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research extends the University’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,637 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment. In May 2019, more than 3,300 undergraduate and about 700 graduate degrees were awarded. The University now has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.