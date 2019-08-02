Lynn’s Rising Star : Amanda Mena Releases her First Single

Amanda Mena, the St. Mary’s High School student who wowed the nation with her incredible voice on the television show, “America’s Got Talent,” has released her first single.

Mena debuted the song, “Cartagena” on her birthday (July 16) and it has been drawing thousands of listeners on several platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify. “Cartagena” is part of a five-song EP (Extended Play Record) that will available at Amanda Mena Music.

The talented vocalist had a splendid performance at the annual Boston Pops Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River Esplanade. Mena performed the National Anthem, a solo, and medley with Queen Latifah and Arlo Guthrie.

“It was absolutely an amazing experience to work with the Boston Pops and being able to perform in front of over 500,000 people, which is crazy,” said Mena. “I learned learned a lot from [Pops Conductor] Keith Lockhart and it was just amazing.”

Mena described her personal interaction and musical duet with singer and Academy Award-nominated actress Queen Latifah as “awesome.”

“Queen Latifah is so humble, so amazing – I’ve looked up to her for many years so just being able to meet her and perform with her and work with her for the days that I did – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Mena.

Amanda’s family turned out to support her at the Fourth of July concert that was televised live on Boston’s WHDH-TV. Her father, Martin Mena, brother, Eliud Heredia, and her mentor, Audrey Jimenez watched proudly as Amanda electrified the audience with her performance.

Mena will be performing next month at the Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony and gala in upstate New York. It’s a huge event hosted by comedian and actress Amy Poehler. One of the Hall of Fame inductees is legendary actress Jane Fonda.

“I’m really excited to be a part of that,” said Mena, who will also be performing in late August at the Aurora Games, a sports and entertainment festival in Albany, N.Y., that will be televised on ESPN.