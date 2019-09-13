The 16th Annual Taste of Chelsea is Sept. 16

The 16th annual Taste of Chelsea on Monday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 99 Marginal St. in Chelsea to enjoy samples from some 30 area restaurants while supporting the effort to end domestic violence.

Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, and groups of 10 or more are $30 each. For information about tickets, call 617-884-9799 or visit www.harborcov.org/tasteofchelsea. All proceeds benefit HarborCOV (Communities Overcoming Violence), the local nonprofit that works with victims and survivors while striving to engage the broader community in becoming part of the solution to end domestic violence.

Co-hosted by HarborCOV and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the Taste of Chelsea is a successful example of an important collaboration between a community-based nonprofit and a local service organization recognizing the critical need to raise awareness about domestic violence in the Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop and Charlestown neighborhoods. Offering delicious food and a fun dining experience, the Taste of Chelsea has grown to include more than 60 local businesses that contribute tempting tastes of their signature foods, sponsorships, contributions, in-kind donations and volunteers.

Among this year’s local favorite eateries to commit to offer up delicious samples are: Albert A. Russo Imports-BelGioioso Cheese, East Boston; Anna’s Café, Charlestown; Antonia’s at the Beach, Revere; The Brown Jug, Chelsea; Buccieri’s Pizzeria, Chelsea; Chelsea Station Restaurant Bar & Lounge, Chelsea; Costco, Everett; Crown Coffee, Wakefield; Curly’s Restaurant, Chelsea; Dunkin’ Donuts, Everett Avenue, Chelsea; El Potro Mexican Bar and Grill, Chelsea; Golden Cannoli, Chelsea; Hilton Garden Inn, East Boston/Logan Airport; Holiday Inn, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Homewood Suites by Hilton, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Kayem Foods, Chelsea; Kowloon Restaurant, Saugus; Los Agaves, Chelsea; Mandarin Buffet, Chelsea; Olivia’s Organics, Chelsea: Peach’s & Cream, Chelsea; Piantedosi Baking Company, Malden; Pollo Campero, East Boston; Residence Inn by Marriott, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; S&L, Chelsea; Spinelli’s Pasta and Pastry Shop, East Boston; Stop & Shop, Everett; TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; and The Winnisimmet Lounge, Chelsea.

MGH’s Chelsea HealthCare Center and Center for Community Health Improvement is this year’s top-level Executive Chef sponsor, and Eastern Salt is the event’s Host sponsor. Sous Chef sponsors include Gulf Oil; Massport; Olivia’s Organics; and Wheelabrator Technologies, Saugus. This year’s Maitre d’ sponsors include Chelsea Bank, a division of East Cambridge Savings Bank; Exelon Generation; Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP; Kayem Foods; and Olivia’s Organics (State Garden). Also sponsoring as Connoisseurs are Cameron Real Estate Group; East Boston Savings Bank; Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation; Eastern Salt; Harbour Food Service Equipment; The Mackin Group; Metro Credit Union; Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC; Rotary Club of Chelsea; Smith, Sullivan & Brown PC; and the Zonta Club of Chelsea.