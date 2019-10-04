Baghosian Celebrates 60th Anniversary as a Lynn Barber

Wow! It is amazing that Paul Baghosian spent 60 years giving haircuts at his Barber Shop at 520 Chestnut Street in Lynn for all those years. He has no plans to retire, because he thoroughly enjoys clipping away.

Paul decided to attend barber school when his father, Sam Baghosian, asked what plans he would have after graduating from Lynn English High School. The answer was very simple – join his father in the family business.

Paul Baghosian

On Sept. 4, 1959, Paul graduated from barber school and joined his Dad. Throughout the years he built a solid customer base. Even today, his customers have maintained their loyalty for a job well done each time they sit in his chair.

Friends of Paul wanted to celebrate his 60th year as a barber. Bob Karakaedos, who has been going to Paul’s shop for 53 years, organized this tribute. Over a dozen customers came to celebrate with Paul for his dedicated service to the trade.