Contested Races Highlight Local Election on Tuesday

City Clerk and Elections Chief Janet Rowe sald all systems are in place for the Nov. 5 city election that has races for councillor-at-large, ward councillor, and school committee.

Rowe expects a substantially larger turnout than the 6 percent who voted in the preliminary election in September.

Rowe and her staff have placed voting signs across the city, publicized the election on social media, utilized local media, and conducted voter registrations at the five high schools in Lynn.

“We have exciting races and an outstanding slate of candidates,” said Rowe, adding that polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In the councillor-at-large race, seven candidates are seeking four seats. The incumbents seeking re-election are Buzzy Barton, Brian Field, Brian LaPierre, and Hong Net. The other candidates are Joel Hyppolite, Lennin Ernesto Pena, and Jose M. Encarnacion.

Among the seven ward races, Ward 2 Councillor Rick Starbard is the only incumbent who is running opposed.

The contested ward races are: Ward 1 Councillor Wayne Lozzi versus William O’Shea III; Ward 3 Councillor Darren Cyr versus George Meimeteas; Ward 4 Councillor Richard Colucci versus Natasha Megie-Maddrey; Ward 5 Councillor Dianna Chakoutis versus Marven Rhode Hyppolite; Ward 6 Councillor Fred Hogan Sr. versus Cinda Thi Danh, and Ward 7 Councillor Jay Walsh versus Alexis Reynoso.

In the school committee race, eight candidates are seeking six seats. The incumbents seeking re-election are Michael Satterwhite, John Ford Jr., Donna Coppola, Lorraine Gately, Brian Castellanos, and Jared Nicholson. The other candidates are Tiffany Jean Magnolia and Sandra Lopez.