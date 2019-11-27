Alma Cares, Ymca Partner to Distribute Thanksgiving Turkey Boxes to Families in Need

Alma Cares has partnered with the YMCA of Metro North in Lynn to distribute 75 Thanksgiving turkey boxes to families in the Lynn area. Named for the matriarch of the Wahlberg family, Alma Cares focuses on feeding the needy. The meals will be distributed the Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week to Lynn-area residents.

As an anchor in the community for nearly 150 years, the YMCA of Metro North in Lynn offers programming and assistance to community members at every age and stage of life. The branch serves more than 20,000 residents annually with a range of health, wellness and charitable activities to benefit people in the Lynn area.

“We are excited to be able to support families in need this holiday season,” said Andrea Baez, Senior Branch Executive of the YMCA of Metro North in Lynn. “We are grateful to the Wahlberg family and Alma Cares for recognizing the need of some of our Lynn Y families.”

The YMCA of Metro North is sponsoring a number of donation drives and charitable activities around its five area branches this holiday season. In addition to the distribution of turkey boxes, the Lynn Branch is also working with the Lynn Public Schools to serve hot meals to youth this fall on weekday evenings and will host a toy drive to support its annual holiday party which is scheduled on Dec. 20.

YMCA of Metro North branches in Melrose, Peabody, Saugus and Stoneham will also be conducting a number of charitable drives to support children and families in need.

“Our partnerships with foundations, schools and nonprofits in our community make it possible for the YMCA of Metro North to provide much needed assistance to the people we serve. Last year, we distributed more than $1,200,000 in contributed revenue from donors to support a variety of charitable initiatives in our communities, said Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO of the YMCA Metro North. “We are so thankful for these partnerships and this type of generous support for our programming.”

About the YMCA of Metro North

As a leading nonprofit in the region, the YMCA of Metro North boasts an established track record and “on-the-ground” presence to effectively support the healthful development of the individuals and communities it serves. The YMCA addresses community needs and ensures a welcoming and inclusive environment for all, regardless of their ability to pay. The YMCA of Metro North employs almost 800 local individuals and opens its doors at the 7 branches to nearly 60,000 individuals each year. Learn more: www.ymcametronorth.org.