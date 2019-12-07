News Tree Lighting in Lynn Commons by Journal Staff • December 7, 2019 • 0 Comments The stormy weather didn’t stop residents from coming out to witness the annual tree lighting in the Lynn Commons this week. Mayor Tom McGee and Santa led the countdown and groups of all ages bundled up in their coziest winter attire and sang Christmas carols. In the photo above A group of friends came out to share in the holiday fun. Santa and Mayor McGee count down as they get ready to light the tree. Dahlia Ray and Bella Nicosia are anxiously awaiting Santa’s arrival. Anna-Marie Alukonis, Kerri Wong, and Kathy Alukonis. The Christmas tree lit up.