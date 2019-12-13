Student Highlight: A Natural Born Leader Gears Up for Promising Career

As Senior Class President at Lynn Classical High School, 18-year-old Bolaji Odusanya is on his way to doing great things with his many talents and positive mindset. In addition to his role as class president, Odusanya is captain of the football team, a student rep, and he’s immersed himself in AP classes since his freshman year, maintaining a consistent spot on the honor roll. Known as a natural leader to his fellow classmates, Odusanya also tutors other students in his free time. In the interview below, Odusanya shares a bit about his busy life, his career goals, and how he has always considered school his second home.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I’m a numbers guy and I’ve always been good at memorizing problems involving numbers. However, if entrepreneurship was a subject, I’d major in it.

Any college or career plans?

I applied early action for a prestigious school, where I want to study business and finance and I’d like to use my leadership skills and entrepreneur know-how to run a business someday.

What do you do in the little spare time that you have?

I work in the mobile department at Best Buy and I tutor kids in third and fourth grade, as well as kids in study hall who need help in math. School has always been my second home, I’ve received a lot of support from the teachers, the students and Superintendent Tutwiler.

Who is your role model?

My older brother was always my role model. Before he passed away earlier this year, he would always check in with me and make sure I was on the right path and doing well. He took the time to text and call me and if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Barack Obama is also a role model of mine, because he was the first African American president and he basically influenced my mindset that people who come from where I came from can overcome adversity and overcome the system that was built against us to begin with.