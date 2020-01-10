News City Officials Take Office at Inauguration Ceremony by Journal Staff • January 10, 2020 • 0 Comments Lynn School Committee take the Oath of Office – (Row 1): John Ford, Donna Coppola, and Brian Castellanos; (Row 2): Michael Satterwhite, Jared Nicholson, and Lorraine Gately. Lynn City Councilors take the Oath of Office – Front: President Darren Cyr, Vice-President Gordon “Buzzy” Barton, Dianna Chakoutis, Richard Colucci, Brian Field, Brian LaPierre, and Frederick Hogan; (Back): Wayne Lozzi, Hong Net, John Walsh, and Richard Starbard.